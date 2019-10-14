NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was surrounded by a group of individuals and attacked in Midtown early Monday morning, according to police.
It happened around 2:20 a.m. on Avenue of the Americas between West 43rd and West 44th streets.
Police say a 72-year-old man was approached by a group of male and female individuals. The group allegedly surrounded him and three male individuals started to kick and punch the man.
The group then ran off.
According to police, the victim suffered minor pain and refused medical attention.
The NYPD has released photos and video of individuals wanted for questioning in connection to the assault.
Anyone who recognizes the individuals or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.