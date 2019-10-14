



— Police are investigating after three food delivery workers were robbed in the Bronx.

The incidents happened on Sept. 12, Sept. 19 and Oct. 3.

In the first incident, a 31-year-old man was delivering food on Longfellow Avenue between Jennings Street and East 172nd Street when two male suspects allegedly approached him and demanded his money. Police say one suspect punched the victim in the head and the face before taking $30 and the food.

On Sept. 19, a 32-year-old man was delivering food to the same address on Longfellow Avenue when police say the two suspects approached him from behind and placed him in a headlock. They allegedly took $100 from the victim’s pocket before running away.

Police say in the most recent incident, a 31-year-old man was delivering food on East 173rd Street between Bryant Avenue and Longfellow Avenue when the suspects grabbed him from behind. They allegedly took $50 and the food before running off.

None of the victims were seriously injured.

The NYPD released surveillance video and photos of two people wanted for questioning in connection to the robberies.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.