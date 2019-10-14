BREAKINGCar Stolen In Brooklyn With 6-Year-Old Child In Back Seat
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are actively searching for a car stolen Monday afternoon that had a 6-year-old child in the back seat.

The NYPD says a white 2007 Acura NDX was stolen from Avenue L and East 96th Street in Brooklyn. The car has Georgia license plates with the number RLB3556.

Police say 6-year-old Ronald Mowatt was inside the vehicle when it was taken. The boy was wearing a red and blue sweater, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately, or the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). Tip may also be made by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.

