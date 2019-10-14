



– Police are actively searching for a car stolen Monday afternoon that had a 6-year-old child in the back seat.

The NYPD says a white 2007 Acura NDX was stolen from Avenue L and East 96th Street in Brooklyn. The car has Georgia license plates with the number RLB3556.

We need help locating a 2007 Acura MDX, white, Georgia plates – RLB3556 (stock image of similar vehicle attached). The vehicle was stolen from Rockaway Parkway and E 96th Street in Brooklyn today and a 6 year old boy is inside the car. If spotted call 911! @NYPDTips pic.twitter.com/mRGmovYC3A — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) October 14, 2019

Police say 6-year-old Ronald Mowatt was inside the vehicle when it was taken. The boy was wearing a red and blue sweater, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Have you seen Ronald Mowatt? He is 6 years old 3.5ft tall Dark skin Red & Blue sweater Blue jeans Black sneakers Short hair He was taken in a White Acura MDX Georgia Plate RLB3556 from Avenue L & E 96 St #Canarsie #Brooklyn @NYPD69Pct Call 911 pic.twitter.com/3yOmOtEGli — NYPD 63rd Precinct (@NYPD63Pct) October 14, 2019

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately, or the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). Tip may also be made by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.

