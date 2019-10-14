Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A vigil was held Monday night to remember the four men killed in a shooting in Crown Heights over the weekend.
Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams was among the local leaders calling for an end to such violence.
The victims were killed Saturday morning at what police are calling an illegal gambling den.
Police identified the victims as 47-year-old Dominick Wimbush, 37-year-old Chester Goode, 36-year-old Terence Bishop and 32-year-old John Thomas. All of the victims were from Brooklyn.
Three others were injured in the shooting. It’s believed at least 15 people were inside the building at the time.
So far, police haven’t made any arrests.