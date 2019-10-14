Comments
NEW YORK (CNET) – After a delay of a week, Fortnite season 10 ended Sunday with The End event that would have introduced season 11. But “The End” turned out to be more literal than anyone could have imagined, as the game was no longer playable after the event started.
An explosive season-ending event caused the destruction of the island and apparently the game itself, and it’s not playable yet.
It looks like Fortnite has ended. For now.