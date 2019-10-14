Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A JetBlue flight had to be diverted to John F. Kennedy International Airport last night after crew members reported smoke in the cockpit.
Flight 227 from Newark to Orlando landed safely at JFK around 7:30 p.m.
A JetBlue spokesperson told CBS2 the crew noticed an electrical smell inside the cockpit of the Airbus A320.
Passengers transferred to another plane and continued on to Orlando.