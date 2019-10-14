Comments
It’s looking brighter this afternoon with higher pressure nudging in. Expect temperatures to be running a little warmer than yesterday with highs in the low 70s.
We’ll have high pressure nearby tonight with 40s and 30s in the suburbs. As for the city, expect temps to dip to around 50°.
It’s a bright one on your Tuesday as high pressure settles in overhead. Temperatures will be a little cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s.
As for Wednesday, expect rain into the afternoon with highs in the 60s.