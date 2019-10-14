Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An NYPD officer is accused of threatening to shoot a waitress at a karaoke lounge in Queens.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An NYPD officer is accused of threatening to shoot a waitress at a karaoke lounge in Queens.
Police say Officer Hyun Kim, 25, pointed a gun at the woman’s head while drinking with his sergeant last Tuesday night in Flushing.
He allegedly threatened to shoot her if she didn’t hang out with him.
Kim was charged with two counts of menacing.
He and his sergeant, Jung Kim, were suspended without pay.