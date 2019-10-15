Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Cuba Gooding Jr. will be arraigned today in Lower Manhattan on groping charges.
The actor is accused of grabbing a 29-year-old woman’s breast without her consent on June 9 at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge near Times Square.
The woman told police she thought he was intoxicated.
Gooding pleaded not guilty to forcible touching and was released on his own recognizance.
Tuesday’s court appearance comes as more woman have come forward with allegations.
Police sources tell CBS2 the NYPD is looking into the new claims. So far, no additional charges have been filed.