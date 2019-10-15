



The NYPD has released new video of a man wanted for questioning in the case.

Police said the woman was trying to find a friend’s house in Queens shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, when she got off the subway at 50th Street and Broadway and asked a stranger for directions.

The suspect allegedly lured the 31-year-old victim to a building on 51st Street between Eighth and Ninth avenues, dragged her into the basement and sexually assaulted her.

Police said the man took off heading north on Broadway at West 52nd Street.

The Yonkers woman was rushed to the hospital with bruising to her arm, back and leg.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637.