



— If you lose something on a Long Island Rail Road train, you may have better luck finding it now.

That’s because the rail system just opened a new facility at Penn Station, CBS2’s Scott Rapoport reported Tuesday.

Riders, if you lose or leave something on the train it will now likely end up in the railroad’s brand spanking new lost and found facility, which was unveiled Tuesday by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

It’s 1,100 square feet, bigger and brighter than the old one.

Rapoport thought it would be fun to see just what kind of stuff people leave behind. What he found included a large Karaoke speaker, platformed holographic sneakers, and, of course, his absolute favorite, the Craftsman 14-inch chainsaw. How does someone forget that? And in case you’re wondering, LIRR officials would not let Rapoport turn it on.

In addition, someone lost a violin, a Yamaha flute, a pair of black Air Jordans, a motorcycle helmet, wallets, cellphones, and much more.

And the weirdest things they’ve seen?

“Prosthetic legs, surfboards, wheelchairs, baby strollers, dog cages, anything that you would wonder why was that left behind?” Lost and Found supervisor Henry Felton said.

In all, the LIRR said it collects 20,000 items of lost stuff every year.

The new Lost and Found can be found at the exit concourse of Penn Station between tracks 16 and 17.

The MTA says people wishing to locate or claim lost items should go to its website, and follow the prompts for Lost and Found.