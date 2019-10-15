Comments
LAKE GROVE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A woman on Long Island was carjacked at gunpoint in a Whole Foods parking lot, police say.
LAKE GROVE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A woman on Long Island was carjacked at gunpoint in a Whole Foods parking lot, police say.
The 23-year-old victim was sitting inside her 2008 Chrysler Seebring around 10:30 p.m. Monday outside the store on New Moriches Road in Lake Grove.
Suffolk County police said a man approached the woman asking for directions.
He allegedly pointed a handgun at her and told her to exit the vehicle.
Police said the victim complied, and the suspect drove off with her car.
Anyone with information about the carjacking is asked to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.