Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Morning!
It’s chilly out there! Overall, about 10-15 degrees cooler around the area than yesterday.
We start off the day about 50 degrees in NYC, but it’s much cooler pretty quickly as you travel north and west. Actually, it will be cooler south and inland as well. The Hudson Valley is getting used to seeing 30s on the thermometer as they rise. Just a sign of the times. Winter’s coming!
We can expect lots of sunshine today, very few clouds. High temp around Central Park: 63-65 degrees.
Clouds fill overnight and we can expect some heavy rain for Wednesday. Stay tuned for the latest.