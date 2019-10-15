



We’re in for another brilliant afternoon with high pressure directly overhead. It will be a little cooler, as well, with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Mostly clear skies prevail tonight with high pressure sliding offshore. It will remain on the chilly side with temps bottoming out in the low to mid 50s.

Tomorrow will start off with a little bit of sun before we transition to mostly cloudy skies. Then we’ll see rain fill in during the afternoon with pockets of heavy rain into the night. When

all is said and done, we can expect about 1-3″ on average with potentially higher amounts. Some areas may even experience flooding — more to come on that.

On Thursday we’ll see a chance of showers, but mainly to the north of the area as our system slowly exits. It will be quite windy, as well, with gusts in excess of 40 mph. Highs that day will be a little cooler in the upper 50s to around 60°.