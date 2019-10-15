



— As election season nears, there are growing concerns about strangers on school campuses.

This comes after the city Board of Elections picked nine schools to be part of an early voting pilot program. All but one of the nine in the program, North Hall at John Jay College, are New York City public schools for children high school age and younger.

On Tuesday, CBSN New York’s Hazel Sanchez visited Public School 116 in the Murray Hill section of Manhattan, where parents are upset to learn their school has been chosen as an early voting site.

Why are they upset? Well, they’re concerned about safety.

For 10 days those schools chosen by the Board of Elections, including Public School 116, will be open for early voting. This while school is in session.

Parents said their main concern is public voters will be able to walk freely through the school cafeteria, the recess yard and the pre-k hallway to access the polling booths. Parents said they, themselves, don’t have that kind of free access to the school on a regular day. They’re furious no one gave them an opportunity to voice their concerns.

“Now we have to figure out how are all these people coming into our school,” parent Gilberte Lal said. “They’re going to be walking past our kids during lunch to get to the gym, and it’s for 10 days.”

“Straight into our building without any extra security or checkpoints or metal detectors. It just shouldn’t happen at all,” Erica Rand Silverman added. “We shouldn’t have to bring in metal detectors or armed guards. The fact that were even talking about needing armed guards in our school to protect her children should be a red flag.”

Sanchez reached out to the Board of Elections and the Department of Education and will have more on this story on the CBS2 News at 5 p.m.