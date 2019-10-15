



A funeral will be held today for a 15-year-old Brooklyn girl who died Sunday in Rockland County.

Saniha Cekic was killed when the SUV that she was in collided with another car in Pearl River and then plunged off an overpass, bursting into flames on the train tracks below.

Hundreds of mourners paid their respects at her wake last night in Astoria, Queens.

“My sunshine, my love. She was the reason I live for,” her distraught father, Began Cekic, told CBS2.

Cekic was an honor student at Edward R. Murrow High School who dreamed of studying medicine or law. She left behind a twin brother.

“I wish he took me, I wish he took me so she can live,” her father said. “She was an angel. I hope she’s in a better place.”

Family members said the 15-year-old was visiting relatives for the long weekend. Her cousin – 17-year-old Aisha Radoncic – drove Cekic and their friend – 17-year-old Altin Nezaj – in her aunt’s Porche SUV to pick up groceries.

“Honor students, top of their class. It was a holiday weekend, figured they’re spend some time together,” said another cousin, Ismail Cekic.

The SUV collided with another vehicle around 3:30 p.m. Sunday on Route 304. Cekic and Nezaj were killed, but Radoncic escaped with critical injuries.

Nezaj and Radoncic were classmates at Pearl River High School, where Nezaj was on the football team.

“He was just a great spirit to be around. Everyone loved him,” friend Nick Carbone said.

The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt in the wreck.

Police said there was no evidence of drugs or alcohol, but investigators believe speed may have been a factor. The exact cause of the crash is under investigation.

Cekic’s family will transport the teen’s casket to Millstone, New Jersey later today for burial.