



Taco Bell has removed millions of pounds of seasoned beef from their restaurants across the U.S. due to metal shavings that may have gotten mixed into their food.

After issuing a vague announcement about beef being removed from eateries in Michigan, Kentucky, and Ohio on Saturday, the fast food giant expanded their warning to 21 states in a statement Tuesday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the affected beef being recalled comes from Taco Bell supplier Kenosha Beef International of Columbus, Ohio.

“The seasoned beef items were produced on various dates from Sept. 20, 2019 to Oct. 4, 2019,” USDA officials said in the official recall announcement Monday.

Among the states where the 2.3 million pounds of beef was shipping are New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

“The problem was discovered when a customer reported they found a metal shaving in their menu item. To ensure the safety of our guests, the company immediately partnered with the supplier to shut down the supply chain, remove the product from restaurants and distribution centers and notify the USDA,” Taco Bell said in a statement Tuesday.

The allegedly contaminated beef was then shipped to distribution centers in New York, New Jersey, and three other states before ending up in Taco Bell stores.

Customers with questions regarding the beef recall are being asked to call 1-800-TACOBELL (1-800-822-6235). Representatives will reportedly be available Monday through Friday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Eastern Time.