Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A nine-year-old girl is in critical condition after being badly burned inside a Brooklyn charter school.
Sources tell CBS2 the young girl was found inside a bathroom at Excellence Girls Academy Charter School in Stuyvesant Heights around 2:30 p.m.
First responders say the nine-year-old has suffered severe burns to her upper body. It is suspected that the student may have accidentally lit herself on fire but authorities are still investigating.
A lighter was reportedly found near the scene but it’s unclear if it played a role in the accident.
The girl has been rushed to New York’s Cornell Burn Center.
Stay with CBS New York for the latest on this developing story