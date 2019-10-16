Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Activists held a rally Wednesday morning calling for Rikers to close immediately without building any new jails.
That was the message from the group “No New Jails NYC,” which rallied outside City Hall.
The rally comes just a day before the City Council is set to vote on Mayor Bill de Blasio‘s plan to close Rikers Island by 2026 and build new jails.
Advocates say building new facilities is not the answers.
“We outline many ways that the City Council could end pre-trial detention: Stop arresting so many people in the first place. Institute bail vouchers.” said No New Jails NYC organizer Nabil Hassein. “There’s many ways that the city could lower the jail population to the extent that it would not need to build a single new jail in order to close Rikers Island.”