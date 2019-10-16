Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A gas leak forced evacuations in Manhattan Wednesday afternoon.
It took place at 5th Avenue and East 26th Street in the Flatiron district.
UPDATE: Due to @FDNY activity, 5 Ave is closed between 26 St & 28 St in Manhattan. Expect traffic delays and a heavy presence of emergency personnel in the area . Consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time.
The Fire Department says the gas leak started after 10 a.m., and think it’s underground in a vault.
As a precaution, several office buildings in the area have been evacuated.
Traffic is also being impacted in the area.