CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:gas leak, Local TV, Manhattan, New York


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A gas leak forced evacuations in Manhattan Wednesday afternoon.

It took place at 5th Avenue and East 26th Street in the Flatiron district.

The Fire Department says the gas leak started after 10 a.m., and think it’s underground in a vault.

As a precaution, several office buildings in the area have been evacuated.

Traffic is also being impacted in the area.

Comments

Leave a Reply