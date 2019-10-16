



— If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to live among the clouds, we know the perfect place.

CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge recently got a look inside a brand new sky-high penthouse for this week’s Living Large.

If you look up, all the way up, on East 57th Street, you may catch a glimpse of the 65th floor. Crowning the glass-walled skyscraper is an 8,100 square-foot home, a full-floor penthouse.

“That’s like basically having townhouse square footage, but on one floor with these views — 360 throughout the apartment,” said Tal Alexander of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who took Duddridge on the tour.

“Everything is larger than life in this apartment,” Alexander added.

And let’s not forget the non-stop vistas outside.

“Almost like a postcard. You see all the way to the Chrysler Building, the Freedom Tower,” Alexander said.

The architecture, with 15-foot ceilings and feature curves, are a perfect enhancement for the floor-to-ceiling windows.

“You also have two outdoor spaces, which is great,” Alexander said.

Duddridge admitted it was a new experience for her standing on a small terrace platform at that height.

Inside, the main living-dining-entertaining space is a seemingly endless 3,000 square feet.

“Everything just blends seamlessly, very open,” Duddridge said.

Even the furniture complements the clear site lines.

“This beautiful chef’s kitchen with all custom Italian cabinetry, all top-of-the-line appliances,” Alexander said.

That includes a sleek wine storage. There’s also a full second kitchen for perfect party hosting.

Moving in further, long hallways lead to the six bedrooms in the home.

“All the bedrooms are set up like suites here. They’ll have an ensuite bathroom in all of them, and, of course, every bedroom and every bathroom is going to have a big view,” Alexander said.

But none bigger than the master, which is flooded with light and sky. There’s a second terrace to take it all in. For the more faint of heart, there’s a telescope inside. The bedroom alone is 1,000 square feet.

The master has two master baths, and two massive customizable walk-in closets. There’s also a midnight bar for easy access to coffee or cocktails.

To live large at 252 E. 57th St. will cost you $23.75 million.

The price for this size space is significantly lower than a Billionaires’ Row apartment to the west. And if you’re interested in this location, you better act fast. It’s the last unit left for sale in the building.