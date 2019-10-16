



A Long Island teen was killed in a crash while on vacation with his family in Iceland

Zachary Zabatta lived in New Hyde Park and was a senior at St. Mary’s High School in Manhasset.

His father, mother and two sisters were also injured.

“We have lost an incredible member of our Saint Mary’s High School community. During his time at St. Mary’s, Zach was consistently at the top of his class, choosing to take the most challenging AP courses and finding great success in them. These accomplishments were leading Zach to apply to the most competitive colleges and universities in the world,” the school posted on Facebook. “Most recently, Zach was pursuing the rank of Eagle Scout. He decided to renovate space behind the stage in Marist Hall for his Eagle Scout Project. Zachary intended to give back to a community that he felt had given so much to him.”

The school also said counselors and clergy members will be on campus to support Zabatta’s classmates.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family.