



Showers will spread into the area this afternoon with heavy rain developing later in the afternoon and into tonight. When all is said and done, we can expect 1-3+” of rain with the potential for flooding in the hardest hit areas.

Windy conditions prevail on your Thursday as our tightly-wound storm lifts to our north. Gusts will peak at around 40+ mph around here, but to our south and east, we may see gusts of 50 mph. It will be cooler tomorrow, as well, with highs only in the upper 50s to around 60°.

Things finally quiet down on Friday as higher pressure starts to push in. Expect cool, breezy conditions with highs around 60°.