



A funeral will be held today for a 17-year-old boy who died in Sunday’s crash in Rockland County

Altin Nezaj was killed when the SUV he was in collided with another car on Route 304 in Pearl River and then plunged off an overpass, bursting into flames on the train tracks below.

Fifteen-year-old Saniha Cekic, of Brooklyn, also died in the accident. She was laid to rest Tuesday.

Her 17-year-old cousin, Aisha Radoncic, was behind the wheel of the Porche SUV they were riding in. She managed to escape the wreck and is in critical condition.

Nezaj and Radoncic were classmates at Pearl River High School, where they were in their senior year.

“We’re always going to remember Altin Nezaj as the terrific student and athlete that he was,” Superintendent Marco Pochintesta said earlier this week.

Nezaj played on the school’s football team. Mourners are expected to wear ribbons with his initials and jersey number.

“He did anything to help everyone. He loved to mess around. Just a great guy in general,” said friend Terence Mulvey.

Nezaj’s funeral is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the F. Ruggiero & Sons Funeral Home in Yonkers. He will be laid to rest at Kensico Cemetery in Valhalla.

