



– A homeless man accused of endangerment and luring a young girl inside a public library was arraigned Wednesday.

A Huntington mom was enjoying a day at the library with her 4-year-old when police say the preschooler was nearly lured away.

Detectives say Jose Aparicio, 30, approached the child, giving her a stuffed animal. The homeless man then asked the little girl to come with him. Police say he was touching her hair.

The victim’s mother confronted him, and Huntington Public Library staff called the police.

“The mother did an excellent job this time making sure she alerted authorities. Just so they can make a report, follow up on it, and see how serious the incident is,” said Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci. “But this again is a teachable moment to remind students not to talk to strangers.”

It’s the second case in as many weeks involving the homeless in Suffolk County. In Port Jefferson, a homeless man waving a large sword left the library there and confronted the owner of business across the street, who shot the suspect.

As a result of increases in the homeless population on Long Island in and around libraries and train stations, communities such as Port Jefferson are now working closely with mental health experts, charitable groups and other nonprofits to find safe solutions.