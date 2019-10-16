NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For the second time in two weeks an elderly woman in Brooklyn has had rocks thrown through her windows.

Now, she and police are wondering who is responsible, CBSN New York’s Nick Caloway reported Wednesday.

Early Tuesday morning a rock was hurled into the second-story window of the home in the Kensington section of the borough. It came as quite a shock to the woman inside.

The rock went through the bedroom window, while the 84-year-old was sleeping nearby. The woman speaks mostly Russian, so Caloway spoke to her son by phone.

“You saw the rock, like a bullet, like a bullet!” Leonid Leyderman said.

That rock was thrown so hard, it made a dent in the wall on the other side of the room. The woman didn’t realize right away what happened, but later saw glass all over the floor, and realized there was a hole in her window.

Two weeks ago, a rock was thrown through a window in the other room.

“This is like an attempt on my mother,” Leyderman said.

Her son said the crimes must be intentional.

“Take a look at this rock. If it hit my mother, God forbid.”

Neighbors told Caloway it’s a quiet area, so they’re surprised by the attacks.

“I think it’s terrible. I’ll be 80 next month. So if it can happen to her, it can happen to me,” Tom DiCanio said.

The family did contact the NYPD, which is investigating.

Leyderman is Jewish and both crimes were committed on Jewish holidays, Caloway reported.

His mother, who came to the U.S. from Ukraine 30 years ago, said she doesn’t know if the fist-size rocks that went through her windows are random, or if she’s being targeted.

“Too much, too much,” she said.

Either way, she said she wants the harassment to stop.

A maintenance employee said the building is working to get the window fixed.