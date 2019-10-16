



— A series of sinkholes in a New Jersey town have residents stepping very carefully.

The sinkholes don’t look very big at first, but appearances can be deceiving, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported Wednesday.

It’s a strange phenomena — a dozen or so sinkholes, like deep rabbit holes about 2-to-3 feet wide, appeared on the beach at the north end of Sea Bright last weekend. Some were so deep, if you stepped in it you’d be in over your head.

MORE: Sinkhole Nearly Swallows Car In Bushwick, Brooklyn

Local resident Danny Ciambrone shot video of the scene. He went down to the beach to check out the waves when he almost found himself in a 6-foot sinkhole.

“I just saw the sand had giant holes and there wasn’t just one; there were 10,” Ciambrone said. “A lot of people walk their dogs up and down. You see the caution signs, but you don’t really know that it’s a real thing.

MORE: Giant Sinkhole Opens Up In Perth Amboy, N.J.

He said he saw similar sinkholes after Superstorm Sandy back in 2012.

“We believe the sinkholes were caused due to the construction of the sea wall project. The settling of the rocks around there, the sand is supposed to kind of find its way between those and with heavy rains that we experienced last week, that’s kind of the issue we’re dealing with,” Sea Bright Office of Emergency Management coordinator Dan Chernavsky said.

Some remediation took place on Monday and Tuesday, but some smaller holes were still visible on Wednesday.

“DEP’s recommendation to mitigate that, our public works and fire department came down and they dumped about 20,000 gallons of water on Monday and Tuesday into those effected areas to kind of let them all settle in,” Chernaksvy said.

Sea Bright officials said this is bound to happen again as the sand continues to settle around the new sea wall. As far as Wednesday’s story goes, they are not too worried, adding the wind and tides are in their favor. The worst part may be high winds, so residents are advised to lock down any lawn furniture and umbrellas that they may have outside.