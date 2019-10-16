



— A man accused of holding a woman captive during an alleged rape lasting more than six hours was indicted in Queens on Wednesday in that incident and another involving the capture and assault of a woman from New Jersey.

Almost a month after a woman was held captive and raped for hours in a Queens apartment before jumping from a window to escape, police say her alleged attacker has been arrested in Washington state.

Authorities say 53-year-old Michael Hosang was indicted on predatory sexual assault, first-degree rape, kidnapping and other charges for allegedly brutalizing two women inside his Laurelton, Queens, home.

In the first case, the Queens district attorney’s office alleged Hosang knocked unconscious a 38-year-old New Jersey woman after offering her a ride on Sept. 29, 2017. The DA’s office says he instead took her to Queens from New Jersey and then raped her at his residence near 224th Street and 130 Avenue.

The woman told investigators Hosang continued the alleged attack by dragging her upstairs, but she managed to grab her cellphone and ran into a closet. Although the battery was dead, she convinced him she had called 911 and he let her go, according to the DA’s office.

In the second case, authorities say a 29-year-old victim was assaulted multiple times from 6 a.m. until noon on May 30 while held at his apartment.

She suffered a fractured face from a punch before she escaped by jumping out a window.

Authorities say the suspect drove off in a pickup truck and was later captured in the Washington state coastal city of Bellingham.

“What these women endured was horrendous,” said Acting District Attorney John M. Ryan. “The details of the rape are so vile and unconscionable, what she allegedly experienced is beyond belief. He will be held accountable for the terror he reigned on these two women.”

If convicted of all charges, Hosang faces up to 50 years in prison.