NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The search is on for a driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run in Brooklyn.
Police arrived at the scene on Ocean and Emmons Avenues in Sheepshead Bay just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Investigators say a 65-year-old woman was trying to cross Ocean Avenue at the time of the crash.
The driver made a right turn from Emmons Avenue, fatally struck the woman, and then sped off.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.