



Police have arrested a suspect they say may be the man who carried out a deadly mass shooting at a block party in Brooklyn.

The NYPD arrested 20-year-old Kyle Williams Wednesday night and charged him with murder, attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment.

#BreakingNews – The NYPD has taken an individual into custody in regard to the July 27th homicide / shooting that occurred in the Brownsville Playground in Brooklyn. Further details will be available shortly pic.twitter.com/bAN2JY6zsL — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 17, 2019

Investigators say Williams is connected to the July 27 shooting that killed one man and wounded 11 others during the annual “Old Timers” community event outside the Brownsville Recreational Center.

Around 2,000 people were in the area for the party, which was coming to a close when the shooting started.

Jason Pagan, 38, was struck by the gunfire and died of his injuries. The eleven other victims wounded by the gunman were all between the ages of 21 and 55.

Earlier this month, police had been looking for two women labeled as persons of interest in the shooting.

🚨WANTED🚨for a Homicide inside of the Brownsville Playground located at Hegeman Avenue & Christopher Avenue #brownsville #brooklyn On 07/27/19 @ 10:52PM 💰Reward up to $2500👓Seen them? Know who they are?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #yourcityyourcall pic.twitter.com/iB0ug32WMC — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) October 2, 2019

Police have said gang activity may be a possible motive in the shooting. According to the NYPD, while most other crimes are down across the city, shootings have risen by nearly five percent compared this time in 2018.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.