



– Trick or treating can be a fun experience for some children, but not necessarily for those who have autism and trouble communicating.

Now there’s a new way of trick or treating that aims to help ease the process.

You may be seeing some blue pumpkins mixed with the traditional orange this year. Blue pumpkin candy buckets are meant to raise awareness that a child or teenager may have autism, and in some cases they may be nonverbal, so they may not be able to say the traditional “trick or treat” Halloween line.

Omairis Taylor, a mom from Hawaii, posted what she calls her “blue bucket message” on Facebook. In it she says her 3-year-old has autism and is nonverbal. Last year, candy givers waited for him to say “trick or treat” in order to get a piece of candy, and she had to keep stepping in to explain.

This year, she hopes the blue bucket will be an automatic message to people.

There are an estimated 1.5 million American children with autism. New Jersey has the nation’s highest rate with one in every 34 children identified with autism spectrum disorder, according to the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

People do not want to mix this initiative up with the teal pumpkin project, which is meant to raise awareness for food allergies.