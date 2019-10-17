Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a group of suspects they say attacked two laundromat workers in Brooklyn.
The assault took place on Sept. 27 at EZ Laundromat on Fourth Avenue in Gowanus.
Police said a 19-year-old worker was stabbed in the torso, and a 40-year-old employee suffered bumps and bruises.
Investigators believe the attack stemmed from a previous argument, possibly involving road rage.
Police released surveillance video that shows three men and one woman they’re trying to identify.
