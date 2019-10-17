Comments
Naugatuck, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – An injured bald eagle has been rescued in Naugatuck.
Connecticut State Troopers were called to Exit 25 on Route 8 to check on a report of a bald eagle on the right shoulder.
The troopers found the eagle and determined it had been hit by a vehicle and had a broken wing.
The eagle scrambled down the embankment to the Naugatuck River, but responding animal control officers were able to catch it.
It has been taken to Sharon Audobon for rehab.