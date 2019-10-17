



It may be 2019, but getting access to eye glasses is becoming more difficult for many Americans due to the cost.

That’s why volunteers in New Jersey are helping out those in need.

The non-profit New Eyes for the Needy in Short Hills is organizing donations of nearly 500 pairs of glasses per hour for developing countries around the world.

The organization then uses other funds to buy new glasses for people in New Jersey, since “used” glasses cannot be donated in America.

The executive director of the project says the work is especially important for children.

“These kids fall through the cracks and we know that 80 percent of learning occurs visually,” Jean Gajano of New Eyes for the Needy said.

“Vision care has been a second cousin to overall health care. Vision care is just important as immunization for a child.”

New Eyes for the Needy also offers eye screenings for New Jersey families that qualify.