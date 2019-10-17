By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

The rain is over, but the winds are really ramping up today. Gusts are possible up to 50 mph, and we can expect most of the winds to sustain in the 20 mph range.

We also have temps dropping into the 40s and 50s this morning, so there is a wind chill to deal with! You will need a warmer coat when you head out the door. Winds stay gusty all day.

Today’s high: 55 – 58°. Friday is brighter and better at 60°, but still some gusty breezes. The weekend is looks pretty good as of now, with sun and 60s!