



Wednesday’s nor’easter brought torrential rain that knocked down trees and flooded streets.

Now, Tri-State Area residents are contending with gusty winds, causing even more destruction.

Long Island was slammed by the storm that left behind quite the mess.

In Amityville, a utility pole toppled across West Oak Street, causing a building under demolition to collapse.

Greenbelt Parkway in Holbrook appeared to be impassable, and a home in Medford was blocked by an uprooted tree.

The storm also knocked over boats on the water in Mastic, some even sinking. Riviera Drive was more of a river than a road.

It was a rough commute all around. In Rockville Center, more roads flooded, making it tough for cars to get through.

Reporting Power Outages:

Nassau County wasn’t spared, either. A large tree came down on Clinton Road and Stewart Avenue in Garden City, as did another on Sunrise Highway in Freeport.

In New Jersey, soaking rains and strong winds also caused trouble. A tree fell onto a home in Linden, damaging a car and taking power lines with it.

Click here for the latest forecast and weather alerts.

Utility crews are working to restore thousands of power outages in Suffolk and Nassau counties, as well as Essex and Morris.

Wind gusts reached 50 miles an hour around 8 p.m. Wednesday. Expect more of the same today, with a high wind warning in place through the evening.