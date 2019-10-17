NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding the woman they say assaulted a subway conductor in Brooklyn.
It happened at around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 at the Van Siclen subway station.
🚨WANTED🚨for An Assault on MTA Employee in the Van Siclen Ave 🚂 Station . #EastNewyork #Brooklyn @NYPD75Pct on 9/25/19 @ 8:40 PM Reward up to $2500 👀Seen her ? Know who she is ?☎️ Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! 📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall @News12BK @fox5ny pic.twitter.com/u7zUud2Dep
— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) October 17, 2019
Police say the suspect struck a conductor working on a northbound train on the A/C line.
The victim suffered pain and swelling, police said.
Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.