NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding the woman they say assaulted a subway conductor in Brooklyn.

It happened at around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 at the Van Siclen subway station.

Police say the suspect struck a conductor working on a northbound train on the A/C line.

The victim suffered pain and swelling, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

