



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be joined by the governors of New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania for a regional summit on vaping and recreational marijuana today.

Lawmakers from Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Colorado will also participate.

As of Oct. 8, there had been 26 vaping-related deaths in 21 states, including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts.

Another 1,299 lung illnesses were reported nationwide.

Most of the patients were males under the age of 35. Many said they used vaping products that contained THC.

“To date, national and state data suggest that products containing THC, particularly those obtained off the street or from other informal sources (e.g., friends, family members, or illicit dealers), are linked to most of the cases and play a major role in the outbreak,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on its website.

New York State lawmakers took steps to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes, believed to target teens, but a judge put the ban on hold.

Last month, Cuomo met with Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont to coordinate their efforts on marijuana legalization.

Today’s meeting will be held at 10 a.m. at the Millennium Times Square Hilton in Manhattan.