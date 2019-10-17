



– You may notice a lot of people wearing purple on Thursday, all a sign of taking a stand against bullying.

Thousands across the country are wearing purple in support of Spirit Day, reports CBS2’s Christina Fan.

It’s a way to spread a message of compassion, specifically for LGBT youth.

The idea started in the fall of 2010, when a number of young, gay students died by suicide after being bullied, among them Rutgers student Tyler Clementi.

A Canadian activist got people to rally around the idea of wearing purple, which stands for spirit on the rainbow flag on a particular day in October to honor those who died and who are still at risk.

Studies show the vast majority of LBGTQ students, around 87% experience harassment or assault.

CBSN New York spoke to teenagers and young adults who say the day is all about showing acceptance and kindness to those students, to let them we people are fighting for them.

A number of celebrities and even presidential candidates expressed support on social media.

CBS New York is a proud participant too.