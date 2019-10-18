CBSN New YorkWatch Now
HAVERSTRAW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – An 8-year-old boy died after the boat he was on overturned in the Hudson River Friday.

It happened in Haverstraw Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, one adult and seven children were on the 17-foot boat when it overturned. All were wearing life jackets.

One of the children went under water and needed CPR. He was rushed to Nyack Hospital, where he was pronounced dead an hour later.

“The death of any child is both an unspeakable horror and a family’s worst nightmare. The entire community of Rockland expresses its deepest regrets and condolences for the family of this young boy. May God bless him and his family,” Rockland County Executive Ed Day said in a statement.

