



– An 8-year-old boy died after the boat he was on overturned in the Hudson River Friday.

It happened in Haverstraw Friday afternoon.

#BREAKING multiple people including children being treated after an incident on Hudson River in Haverstraw #RocklandCounty. PRELIMINARY report of a boat overturning, all affected removed from water, waiting briefing from RC Sheriff’s Office. pic.twitter.com/4azE1c5dQZ — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) October 18, 2019

According to authorities, one adult and seven children were on the 17-foot boat when it overturned. All were wearing life jackets.

One of the children went under water and needed CPR. He was rushed to Nyack Hospital, where he was pronounced dead an hour later.

#RocklandCounty Sheriff’s Investigators examine 17 foot boat that flipped over on Hudson River. 1 adult 7 children rescued. One child needed CPR and was rushed to Nyack Hospital. Late details at 5 #CBS2 ⁦@CBSNewYork⁩ pic.twitter.com/MbYFAPb93e — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) October 18, 2019

“The death of any child is both an unspeakable horror and a family’s worst nightmare. The entire community of Rockland expresses its deepest regrets and condolences for the family of this young boy. May God bless him and his family,” Rockland County Executive Ed Day said in a statement.