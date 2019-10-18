CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:ALCS, CC Sabathia, MLB, New York Yankees


NEW YORK (AP)CC Sabathia‘s major league career is over.

The 39-year-old left-hander was dropped from the YankeesAL Championship Series roster on Friday, a day after he dislocated a joint in his pitching shoulder during the eighth inning of New York’s Game 4 loss to Houston.

Sabathia was replaced by right-hander Ben Heller. New York trailed 3-1 in the best-of-seven series, and even if the Yankees and advanced Sabathia would not be eligible to return to the active roster.

RELATED STORY — Do Or Die: Yankees Down 3-1 Against Houston Astros Heading Into Game 5

A six-time All-Star and the 2007 AL Cy Young Award winner with Cleveland, Sabathia finished with a 251-161 regular-season record with 3,093 strikeouts. He announced before the season that this was going to be his last year, and he made four trips to the injured list caused by his balky right knee.

His body gave out on his 20th pitch to the Astros. He walked off the mound toward second, spoke with head athletic trainer Steve Donahue and tried a warmup toss, hoping somehow to push through, but he had to leave.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 17: CC Sabathia #52 of the New York Yankees walks off the field as he comes out of the game against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning in game four of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 17, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Even Houston’s Gerrit Cole and George Springer joined in the applause as fans gave Sabathia limped off a standing ovation. When he reached the dugout, his face contorted, Sabathia took four steps down toward the clubhouse, then sat near the bottom, his back to the field, as Donahue tried to console him.

“Every single time he went out there, you had to rip the ball or his jersey off to get him off that mound,” Yankees slugger Aaron Judge said. “He got everything out of that arm. That’s a warrior right there.”

Boone said Sabathia could be replaced on the roster Friday, making him ineligible even should the Yankees come back and advance.

“It stinks,” reliever Zack Britton said. “It’s heartbreaking to watch him leave the field like that. I know how much pain he was in.”

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply