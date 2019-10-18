Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A funeral will be held today for an 84-year-old homeless man beaten to death earlier this month in Chinatown.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A funeral will be held today for an 84-year-old homeless man beaten to death earlier this month in Chinatown.
Chuen Kok was among four men killed in their sleep on Oct. 5. A fifth man was hospitalized with critical injuries.
Randy Santos, also homeless, was taken into custody and charged with murder, attempted murder and unlawful possession of marijuana.
Police said he beat the victims with a metal pipe in what investigators called a random attack.
The rampage prompted Mayor Bill de Blasio to order the NYPD to review the city’s mental health services.
Kok’s funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. at NG Fook Funeral Home on Mulberry Street.
At the same time, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams is expected to hold a rally calling on the mayor to curb homelessness in the city.