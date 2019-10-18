



— Knitting is making a comeback and gaining popularity among younger generations.

At Pinot’s Palette in Park Slope, people are invited to put their creativity to the test with a twist.

Knitters were creating “chunky blankets” without any needles using a technique called hand-knitting.

It’s quickly growing in popularity thanks to its easy, repetitive steps.

“It’s very relaxing. All ages are doing it,” store owner Linda Drummond said. “We’re finding people in their 20s, teens, they all want to make the chunky blankets.”

RELATED STORY — Virtuoso With Yarn: Brooklyn Man Breaks Stereotypes Knitting On The Subway

“I have never knitted before. I’m really confused by holding knitting needles … I found that once I got started, I really found it to be easy,” said first-time hand-knitter Mark Caserta.

Not only is it easy, it’s a good way to stitch away stress.

Studies show the repetitive nature of knitting can induce a state of relaxation, much like taking a yoga class or meditating.

“It’s very therapeutic. It’s a great way of being very active, but keeping relaxed as well and it keeps your brain going,” said Joanna Tallantire, another first-time hand-knitter.

Knitting also have many health benefits. It can lower your heart rate and blood pressure, relieve chronic pain and increase cognitive functions.

It’s also a creative do-it-yourself activity for people to gather around and unplug.

The Craft Yarn Council of America reports that more than 38 million people, many under 35 years old, admit they love to knit. That’s 1 out of every 10 Americans.