NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Three people are dead after a murder-suicide in Harlem that the killer may have tried to cover up by starting an apartment fire.

Police sources tell CBS2 all three people inside the building on West 131st Street were shot to death. First responders arrived at the scene around 3 p.m. Friday and a large police presence is now investigating the incident.

Chopper 2 was over the building Friday afternoon. Over 100 firefighters were needed to put out the fire.

First responders are also still investigating the exact cause of the blaze. Two of the victims were found on the apartment’s first floor, while the third person was found on the second floor.

Sources tell CBS2 the alleged gunman committed suicide after allegedly killing a man and woman inside the residence.

Authorities are reportedly questioning several people at the scene however, police say they are not searching for any other suspects at this time.

