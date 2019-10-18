Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A new report from the MTA Inspector General says the agency is not equipped to verify if employees being paid overtime are actually working those extra hours.
WEB EXTRA: Read the report (.pdf)
The Inspector General released an audit focused on 75 MTA workers who earned a combined $7.2 million in overtime last year.
Auditors determined it was impossible for some MTA departments to determine if overtime claims were legitimate, and that several managers relied on an honor system.
The IG’s office says it’s possible for workers to make false overtime claims without being caught.
The MTA spent more than $1.3 billion on overtime last year, but has now agreed to implement a modern timekeeping system.