



– A brand of dried apricots sold throughout the Tri-State Area is being recalled due to an ingredient that can cause life-threatening allergic reactions.

Maspeth-based Peekay International Inc. is recalling its 7-ounce and 14-ounce packages of KESHAV Dry Apricot treats because they contained undeclared sulfites, which pose a risk to some asthmatics.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, as little as 10 mg of sulfites can cause anaphylactic shock if eaten by people with severe allergies. The KESHAV Dry Apricot products tested more than 10 times that amount with no warning on the packages.

No illnesses or allergic reactions from these dried apricots have been reported.

The product was sold to stores in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut and also through mail orders.

The fruit comes in clear plastic packages. The UPC code for the 7-ounce package is 4386423302 and the UPC code for the 14-ounce package is 4386423303.

Consumers who have purchased the 7-ounce or 14-ounce packages of KESHAV Dry Apricot should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions should call at 718-784-4776 or see their website at peekayinternationalinc.com.