Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Blood Center says the region’s blood supply has never been lower and donors are urgently needed.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Blood Center says the region’s blood supply has never been lower and donors are urgently needed.
According to the center, a decline in high school and college donors, first-time donors and the overall donor base has contributed to the shortage, along with an increased demand for blood products.
The center says there are several ways residents can help, from donating blood or platelets themselves to hosting a blood drive and encouraging others to donate.
To find the blood donor center closest to you, visit nybloodcenter.org/blood or call 1-800-933-2566.
To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call the New York Blood Center at (800) 933-2566 or visit nybc.org.