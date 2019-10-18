



Is it going to be a white Christmas? Maybe not, according to new forecasts by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released their annual winter outlook and says New York and New Jersey are both in for a warmer-than-average winter season.

The agency’s forecast also says it’ll be wetter than usual too.

NOAA has released its winter outlook. The Tri-state area has an above average chance at seeing a warmer-than-normal winter with portions of our area predicted to have a wetter-than-normal winter. For more details visit: https://t.co/tOLQj1074u pic.twitter.com/TvE5e62qsd — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) October 18, 2019

“Wetter-than-average weather is most likely across the Northern Tier of the U.S. during winter, which extends from December through February,” NOAA said in their prediction on Thursday.

“Warmer-than-average temperatures are forecast for much of the U.S.”

NOAA warns that, even though it’s expected to be a warm and rainy winter in the area, residents in the Northeast should still expect cold temperatures and snow at times.

Warmer-than-average temperatures have been a constant theme in 2019. Last month tied a record for the hottest recorded September around the world, NOAA reported this week.