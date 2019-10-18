NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying the suspect in an assault in the subway system that left the victim with a cracked skull.
It happened Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on the mezzanine area of the 34th Street/8th Avenue subway station.
The victim and the suspect got into an argument, and then the suspect punched the victim in the face.
The victim fell backward, hitting his head on the banister of the staircase.
The victim didn’t immediately report the incident and instead hopped on the LIRR and went home.
The next morning, he checked himself into Good Samaritan hospital, where they determined he had a fractured skull and swelling on the brain.
