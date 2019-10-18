



Police in New Jersey say a woman’s body was found floating in the Hudson River and they’re now asking for help finding out who she was.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday the woman was discovered on Oct. 1 in Hoboken.

HELP SOUGHT – Investigators are urging members of the public to come forward to help identify a woman's body that was found in the #HudsonRiver in #Hoboken earlier this month. @HobokenPD @HudsonChiefs @KenFerrante https://t.co/TOreSZ2Knm pic.twitter.com/bnS3aKsD4Q — ProsecutorSuarezHCPO (@HCPOProsecutor) October 18, 2019

“The individual was a dark-skinned female approximately 35 to 55 years-old. The woman was approximately 5 feet tall and weighed approximately 130 pounds. The woman had a distinctive marking on her back, as well as a lengthy scar on her back, and it is believed that she may have worn hair extensions,” Prosecutor Esther Suarez said in a statement.

Investigators have not said how the woman died, but they did released images of a pair of black Puma sneakers and distinctive jewelry she was wearing when she was found in the Hudson.

“We are urging anyone with information that would assist us in identifying this woman to please come forward,” Prosecutor Suarez added.

Authorities added that the woman may be someone who had disappeared within the last two months.

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity is asked to call the Prosecutor’s Office at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on their official website.